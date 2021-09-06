Dearborn Public Schools makes administrative changes throughout the district

Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — With the new school year underway, the Dearborn Public Schools has made some administrative adjustments throughout the district.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said that the changes are inevitable.

“Retirements, promotions and new staffing all contribute to the rearranging of staff,” he said. “We have a lot of new teachers applying for different programs and we have an entire staff that goes above and beyond for our students.”

The current principal of Dearborn High School, Adam Martin, was named executive director of student achievement for the Fordson feeder track.

Bob Attee, former principal of DuVall Elementary, has been named the director of technology and media services.

With Attee taking on a new job, Mary Timpf, former assistant principal of Henry Ford Elementary, is now the principal at DuVall.

With the retirement of Kristin Waddell, Greg Oke, the former principal of Stout Middle School, is now principal at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary. Hebat Abdelbaki, former assistant principal at Fordson High School, will replace Oke as principal at Stout.

Woodworth Middle School is welcoming Nicole Rabac as the new principal after she served as principal at Miller Elementary, and Ali Salamey as assistant principal. Salamey previously worked as a middle school teacher at Lowrey School.

With the retirement of Long Elementary Principal Veronica Jakubus, and the creation of the Virtual K-12 School, Shannon Peterson, who previously served as the executive director of student achievement for the Fordson feeder track, will now serve as principal of both.

Rina Hassan, former principal of Woodworth Middle School, will now be the principal of Edsel Ford High School as Scott Casebolt took a position in another district.

Kaid Omar and Aaron Pfeil are now the assistant principals at Edsel Ford High School after former Assistant Principal Panagiotis Kotsogiannis took a position in another district and Dearborn added an additional assistant principal position.

Charles Silver, who is currently a consultant at Crestwood Public Schools, has been named the new athletic director at Edsel Ford High School, replacing Bob Picano, who took a position in another district.

Marawan Salamey, former assistant principal of Dearborn High School, is now assistant principal at the Henry Ford Early College Programs/Collegiate Academy.

Elissar Hammoud, who worked as an English Language Development (ELD) specialist at Smith Middle School, is now the assistant principal at Henry Ford Elementary.

Amal Chehab, a former ELD specialist at Oakman Elementary School, will now be the assistant principal at Miller Elementary.

Mohamed Abusaleh, a former teacher at Edsel Ford High School, is now the assistant principal at Salina Intermediate.

Yusra Hamadeh, a former counselor at Crestwood High School, is now assistant principal at Dearborn High School.

Nail Jadallah, a former teacher at Fordson High School, will now be assistant principal at Fordson.

The district runs an Aspiring Administrators Program and an Administrative Intern Program to help support staff members who want to move into administration.

The district has 37 schools and it is not uncommon for them to have several administrative changes each school year due to the number of positions in the district.

“Moving administrators helps them gain experience and provides fresh eyes and ideas in their new roles,” Maleyko said. “I am pleased we are able to grow so many of our own administrators and to have such a talented pool of people helping lead the district.”