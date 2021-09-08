Dearborn to host ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Dearborn Police Station

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, outside of the Dearborn Police Station at 16099 Michigan Ave.

The commemoration will be led by the Dearborn Police Department and Chief Ronald Haddad, the Dearborn Fire Department and Chief Joseph Murray and will include interfaith messages from Dearborn clergy members, with participation from the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

There will be special video programming at 11 a.m., 8 p.m. and on demand showing the city’s Peace and Unity Vigil from Sept. 19, 2001 and the 10th anniversary Remembrance and Unity Commemoration on Sept. 11, 2001.

The city of Dearborn TV (CDTV) channels are 10 on WOW and 12 on Comcast.

Mayor Jack O’Reilly directed that the city observe the day of commemoration.