FEMA flooding application deadline extended to Oct. 13

Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

WAYNE COUNTY – The deadline for survivors of the June 25–26 severe storms and flooding to register with FEMA for individual disaster assistance has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 13, the agency announced Wednesday.

The extension applies to survivors living in Wayne and Washtenaw counties. The original deadline was Sept. 13.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs to make homes safe, accessible and secure. FEMA does not duplicate insurance payments. However, residents who don’t have homeowners insurance or are underinsured may receive assistance after insurance claims have been settled.

FEMA reminds those residents who have a homeowners insurance policy to file an insurance claim before applying to FEMA.

Individuals can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the mobile app. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Eastern Time) seven days a week.

In-person assistance remains available at FEMA centers in southeast Michigan. Individuals can visit any open center to get the help they need with the federal assistance process. To find the location closest to you, visit FEMA’s DRC locator page at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.