Dearborn police investigating a shooting

DEARBORN — At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, Dearborn police officers responded to a possible shooting.

The officers responded to a residence in the Georgetown Commons condominium complex located near Michigan Ave. and Schaefer.

The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested without incident and a weapon was recovered.

While the investigation is ongoing, this is believed to be an accidental shooting with no further threat to the public.

“We repeatedly hear of people being killed from the reckless handling of firearms,” Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Thankfully, that was not the situation today. I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible gun ownership.”