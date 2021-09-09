MDHHS launches online access to immunization records 

A student receives a COVID-19 shot at a Dearborn school

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new website to give access to immunization records.

Michigan adults with immunization records posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), including the COVID-19 vaccination, will be able to locate their own records online and download, save, or print the information.

The Michigan Immunization Portal was funded through CDC grant dollars and was officially launched in mid-August.

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smartphone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”

To ensure privacy and that individuals are only able to access their own immunization records, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. The portal is free to use.

Immunizations provided in another state or country may not be included in an individual’s record in the portal, but if an individual’s immunization record cannot be found, records can still be requested from a physician’s office or local health department.

As the portal is only available for those 18 years or older, parents will not be able to download their child’s immunization records, but can contact their child’s physician’s office or local health department to get a copy of their child’s immunization records.