Cheryl Hawkins seeks a seat on the Charter Revision Commission

DEARBORN — Cheryl Hawkins, a resident for more than 35 years and a mother of two, is looking to earn a seat on the Charter Revision Commission.

With bachelor’s and master’s degrees in occupational therapy and a PhD in education, Hawkins considers herself a life-long learner.

Hawkins recently retired from Schoolcraft College as the vice president and chief academic officer, but held other roles prior. Her work at Schoolcraft College focused on student learning and success, institutional accreditations, labor relations and evaluations and professional development for faculty.

Hawkins serves on the board of directors for the Development Centers, an agency providing mental health services within Wayne County, and is the board chairwoman. In her free time, she enjoys reading and spending time with her two grandkids.

She said she decided to run for the commission because she wants Dearborn to continue to grow and succeed as a fiscally sound city.

“My husband, Thomas, who’s deceased, served on the Demolition Board of Appeals, my son Timothy is currently the director of the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department, and my son Michael teaches in Dearborn,” she said. “Their dedication to the city inspired me to get involved. I am concerned that practices outlined within the charter are no longer sustainable or address the needs of our evolving city. I want to be a part of a charter commission team that is willing to research, analyze data and dialogue on what would work best for the city. It is important to me that the revised charter sent to the residents to vote on is one that the residents understand, see the value of the changes and support what is proposed.”

Hawkins also said that the aspects of the charter she hopes to examine further include assuring Dearborn continues to be a safe, healthy and environmentally sound city built upon standards, oversight and structurally sound requirements, references to assure diversity, equality and inclusion are upheld, and human resources-related sections, assuring that the system aligns to nationally accepted best practices.

“If I am elected as a commissioner, my goals are to be an advocate for all the residents of Dearborn,” she said. “And to research areas discussed so decisions are based on fact and not emotion and to complete the charge of reviewing and revising the charter within the stated timelines in preparation to share with residents.”