Mark Dawdy announces candidacy for the Charter Revision Commission

Mark Dawdy

DEARBORN — Mark Dawdy, a lifelong resident of Dearborn and a Fordson High School alumni, has announced his candidacy for the Charter Revision Commission.

Dawdy has been married to his wife, Diane, for 32 years and has two children through adoption.

After graduating from Fordson, Dawdy went on to Henry Ford College before furthering his education at Lawrence Technological University and night school business classes.

Dawdy has worked at Ambit Land Surveyors, Inc. as the operations manager for more than 35 years and also operates his own private business with his wife, Dawdy Designs & Construction LLC.

While currently serving as the president of Dearborn Baseball, Dawdy has also coached many teams in the city and CYO teams for Sacred Heart. He has also been president of St. Barbara and St. Cunegunda Churches Ushers and Lectors Club for more than 20 years and is a member of the Church Counsel.

Dawdy said he believes he is the right choice to be one of the nine commissioners voters will select.

“I want to represent the citizens of Dearborn interests and to keep our city services and neighborhoods strong for now and in the future,” he said. “I feel strongly about maintaining our police and fire departments and the services that Dearborn is known for as well as keeping an open mind regarding our property taxes. My goal is to completely review the charter and evaluate all sections and only make changes that are in the best interest of Dearborn and our citizens to make Dearborn one of the best places to live in Metro Detroit.”