Beaumont Health says its 10 emergency rooms are near capacity

Beaumont Medical Building - Dearborn

DEARBORN — Due to a “perfect storm” of issues, Beaumont Health said all of its 10 emergency room departments are nearly full.

Some of the patients are COVID-related, but the overwhelming majority of patients have other medical conditions and concerns according to Beaumont.

Beaumont Health is also experiencing a blood shortage and is encouraging everyone to donate blood.

“Many people delayed getting tests and treatment for medical issues because of their concerns about the pandemic,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a press release. “Now, more than a year and a half after the pandemic began, those delays in care are resulting in medical emergencies. Plus, there are many people who still need to get vaccinated. So, our staff must care for those unvaccinated individuals who become extremely ill with the COVID Delta variant, or other variants, and try to balance all the other patients coming in with medical emergencies. Add in a staffing shortage and you have a perfect storm.”

About 180 of Beaumont’s beds are temporarily closed due to a staff shortage, but Beaumont said that it is aggressively trying to recruit team members.

Due to the bed shortage and emergency departments being near full, Beaumont is encouraging patients with non-emergency medical conditions to visit their physician offices or urgent care.