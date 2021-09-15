New U.S. immigrants to be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. will begin requiring people applying for immigrant status to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy is said to go into effect Oct. 1, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

“If the applicant has not received any of the listed vaccinations and the vaccinations are age appropriate and medically appropriate, the applicant has a Class A condition and is inadmissible,” the policy read. “Generally, all age-appropriate vaccine rows of the vaccination assessment must have at least one entry before the assessment can be considered to have been properly completed. However, the COVID-19 vaccination (required as of October 1, 2021) differs in that the applicant must complete the entire vaccine series (one or two doses depending on formulation).”

A person is considered fully vaccinated after they receive two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Waivers are provided for children who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, medical reasons or lack of supply.

The U.S. does already require immigrant applicants to receive other vaccines to protect against various illnesses, including measles and polio.