Pfizer says booster shots safe, necessary in report to FDA

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new data regarding booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine.

In the data, Pfizer said that vaccine booster shots would restore protection against COVID-19 up to 95 percent in real-world settings.

Pfizer also noted that it would be safe and necessary to take a booster dose between six and 12 months after full vaccination as the effectiveness of the vaccine can wane over time.

Citing data from a vaccination program in Israel, Pfizer said a third shot “has a reactogenicity profile similar to that seen after receipt of the second primary series dose and restores high levels of protection against COVID-19 outcomes (back to approximately 95 percent protection).”

The release comes just days before an FDA panel meeting where officials will discuss the latest data on booster shots and vote whether they are safe enough for widespread use.

Last week, Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it was likely that Pfizer’s booster shots would likely be approved first and that Moderna’s booster shot would follow a few weeks after the Sept. 20 target date.

The FDA has already approved the use of booster shots in people with compromised immune systems.