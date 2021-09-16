How to update Apple devices to correct flaw targeted by Israeli spyware company

Photo via Financial Express

Apple users were alerted this week of a serious security flaw that was being exploited by an Israeli spyware company. The flaw allowed Apple devices to be hacked using technology developed by the Israeli spyware company, which infect phones by sending an image without needing the user to actually click on anything, making it particularly dangerous.

Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab have high confidence that the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, Israel’s NSO Group, was behind the attack on a Saudi activist’s iPhone and informed Apple of the security risk. This prompted the company to immediately issue an update for users.

The Canadian researchers found that the spyware was used on the activist’s device. AP News said security experts contend that average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not worry as such hacking tend to be highly targeted, but the discovery still alarmed security professionals. Both Apple and the Canadian researchers who discovered the Israeli spyware technology urged people to immediately install security updates.

Here’s how to update your Apple devices.

iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

Plug in your device and make sure you’re connected to the Internet.

Go to Settings General, then tap Software Update.

Tap ”Install Now.” If you see ”Download and Install” instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap ”Install Now.”

Apple Watch

First, make sure that your Apple Watch is compatible with the latest software: watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and Apple Watch SE. Upgrading to watchOS 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

Next steps:

Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

Keep your iPhone next to your Apple Watch, so that they’re in range.

It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete. You might want to update overnight or wait until you have time.

To update an Apple Watch using an iPhone:

When a new update is available, the Apple Watch notifies the user. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.

To update directly on your Apple Watch:

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone.

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

On your watch, open the Settings app.

Tap General Software Update.

Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple TV

To update Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD:

Go to Settings System Software Updates and select Update Software.

If there’s an update, select Download and Install.

Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart, prepare the update, then install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

To update Apple TV (third generation):

Go to Settings General Software Updates and select Update Software.

If there’s an update, download and install it.

Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

Mac

From the Apple menu  in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences.

Click ”Software Update.”

Click ”Update Now” or ”Upgrade Now.”

”Update Now” installs the latest updates for the currently installed version. Learn about macOS Big Sur updates, for example.

”Upgrade Now” installs a major new version with a new name, such as macOS Big Sur.

— Wire and staff