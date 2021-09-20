Dearborn to continue free bulk pickup of flood damaged material through Sept. 30

DPW Yard also open Sept. 25 for free drop off of materials

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn announced on Monday it will continue curbside bulk pickup of flood-damaged material through Thursday, Sept. 30 with no assessed fee, as an additional service to residents.

The Dearborn City Council passed the resolution on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to continue curbside bulk pickup through Sept. 30 in order to accommodate residents who may still be clearing out flood-damaged items from the June floods.

After that deadline, beginning Friday, Oct. 1 residents may need to call for a special pickup if they have very extensive amounts of discarded materials that they are setting at the curb. The cost of a special pickup begins at $60.

Residents should call 313-943-2150 for specific details, and for an assessment from the Sanitation Division regarding the amount of their discarded items.

A certain amount of bulk materials set at the curb are just automatically collected for free under the contract with GFL. That had been the normal operations in prior to the flooding. Calling 313-943-2150 should provide clarity for individuals uncertain if their flood-damaged items will qualify for free pickup.

Residents may also drop off bulk material at the city’s DPW Yard, 2951 Greenfield on Saturday, Sept. 25. The DPW Yard, which is normally open on the third Saturday of every month, is operating one additional Saturday in September to allow more opportunities for residents to discard flood-damaged material.

For flood response updates, as well as to view important information previously published, visit www.cityofdearborn.org.