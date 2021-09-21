13 Michigan schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, 2 in Dearborn

DEARBORN – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, 13 in Michigan and two in Dearborn.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The schools honored in Dearborn are Haigh Elementary School and Henry Ford Early College.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates. The categories are exemplary high-performing schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests and exemplary achievement gap-closing schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The announcement of Haigh Elementary and Henry Ford Early College earning the award brings Dearborn Public Schools to five National Blue Ribbon Schools in as many years.

Haigh Elementary has 530 students in Young Fives kindergarten through fifth grade. The school uses the Haigh Habits to help students develop independence and leadership skills for school and life outside of the classroom.

Henry Ford Early College (HFEC) is an early middle college where students from across Wayne County are allowed to take classes for five years to earn both a high school diploma and associate degree in a health-care related field at no cost to their families.

HFEC has 240 students and is possible due to a partnership between the district, the college, and Henry Ford Health System and launched in 2007.

“At HFEC, we believe that with the right customized support and intervention, all students will and can succeed,” HFEC Director Majed Fadlallah said. “Students enroll in a variety of health programs and are individually supported by a collaborative staff who live our vision of Students First.”

Both Haigh Elementary and HFEC were selected for overall academic excellence.

“I am so excited for the Haigh staff, students, and community to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School,” Haigh Principal Zachary Short said. “Our hard work as a team has allowed for student success both academically and socially. This is such a huge honor for Haigh, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. We look forward to celebrating this massive accomplishment.”

In 2017, Iris Becker Elementary was selected, STEM Middle School in 2018, and CHarles A. Lindbergh Elementary in 2019.

Representatives from Dearborn Public Schools, Haigh and HFEC will be in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 4 and 5 to receive the award from the Department of Education.