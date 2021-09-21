City of Dearborn hiring election workers

DEARBORN – City Clerk George Darany is now accepting applications for election inspectors to help work the Nov. 2 municipal general election.

Applicants for the position must be registered voters of the state of Michigan, but students who are 16 or 17 years old may also serve as election inspectors.

“Election inspectors are essential to a well-executed Election Day operation,” Darany said. “The work day may be long, but those who work at the polls experience how rewarding it is to ensure that their neighbors have the opportunity to vote in-person without any issues.”

The position starts at $200 for working Election Day and an additional $20 for attending the mandatory training class.

Inspectors who deliver laptops in the morning and return precinct materials back to the clerk’s office at the end of the night receive additional pay as well.

The work day begins at 6 a.m. sharp and may run until 9 p.m. or later.

Candidates should be comfortable using computers.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to setting up voting booths and election equipment, processing voter applications and issuing ballots, completing the poll book, close down and clean up their polling location, and other duties related to the election as assigned by the chairperson.

Applications are available at the clerk’s office at 16901 Michigan Ave. Suite 11 or downloaded from the clerk’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk/election-information.

Completed applications can be returned in-person, by mail, or by emailing jgeahan@ci.dearborn.mi.us.