Wayne County announces emergency rental assistance program

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

WAYNE COUNTY – Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has announced the creation of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).

The program is geared towards assisting residents facing housing insecurity and/or possible eviction due to the pandemic.

ERA is scheduled to launch on Sept. 27.

“Like most of us, I was hoping that we would have turned the corner on COVID-19 by now,” Evans said. “Unfortunately, that is not the case, and the devastating consequences of this persistent pandemic continue to wreak havoc in far too many lives across the country. Here in Wayne County, our intention is to render as much assistance as we can to those in our community who are the most vulnerable and at risk by providing resources to help them stay in their homes. Staying safe during COVID can be difficult enough without adding the threat of homelessness to the mix.”

The program is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars and will target Wayne County, excluding Detroit.

Eligible expenses include rental arrears up to 15 months, future rent up to three months, utility bill assistance, internet, and relocation costs.

To be eligible, one or more individuals within the household needs to have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due, directly or indirectly, to the pandemic, one or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, and the household income is at or below 80 percent of area median income as determined by the secretary of HUD.

The ERA program will have a dedicated webpage on the county’s website that will house all of the information and applications.