Hammoud announces $70 million secured to rebuild Miller Bridge and Miller Road

Miller Rotunda Bridge, March 3, 2021 Photo: Andy Morrison/The Detroit News

LANSING — The budget passed by the Michigan House of Representatives for historic investments in the economy, child care and infrastructure includes $70 million to rebuild the Miller-Rotunda Bridge and Miller Road.

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn), who is also a mayoral candidate, said this announcement is a celebration.

“It is with great joy that we celebrate securing state funding to repair Miller-Rotunda Bridge and Miller Road,” he said. “Community partners have been on the front lines fighting to secure these resources for decades to rebuild this bridge and road. None of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of Dearborn residents to bring awareness to this much-needed project. This is also thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun for their time, dedication and collaboration to make this plan a reality. The Miller-Rotunda Bridge project is one of many necessary transformational infrastructure projects that promote Dearborn’s residential, economic and public health initiatives. I look forward to continued advancements that will help our community move forward.”