Home invasion suspect in custody

Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, a male suspect forced his way into an occupied residence in the 14000 block of Lanson Street.

After assaulting the resident, the suspect fled the scene.

Dearborn police located a person of interest nearby and that person is currently in custody.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to the community.

“There is no worse crime than to violate the safety and security of a resident’s home,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “If convicted, this individual must be held accountable to the highest level.”

The identity of the suspect has not been provided.