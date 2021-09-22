Wayne County reaches national vaccination rate milestone

A healthcare worker holds one of the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Michigan

WAYNE COUNTY — As of Sept. 21, 70 percent of Wayne County residents, excluding Detroit, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 70 percent goal was set by President Biden and is seen by health officials as a crucial step toward getting a vast majority of residents vaccinated.

Wayne County is only the sixth jurisdiction in the state to achieve this goal and the second major county.

While this is a major milestone for the county, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is still urging residents to get vaccinated.

“We are starting to come out from under COVID, but everybody needs to keep in mind that not only are we not there yet but confirmed cases among the unvaccinated are still on the rise,” he said. “Getting vaccinated remains the best long-term strategy to ensure personal and community protection.”

Residents between the ages of 12 and 18 have not yet reached the goal.

Wayne County residents can call 866-610-3885 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Vaccines are available to residents 12 and older at no cost.

No cost rides and home-bound vaccination appointments are also available for residents with mobility challenges.

More information about vaccine opportunities can be found on the county’s website at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.