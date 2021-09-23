House passes Democrat-introduced bill for $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representative overwhelmingly approved $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome “missile defense system” on Thursday. The vote came days after some Democrats successfully managed to get it removed from a stopgap spending bill, but then was introduced as stand-alone bill by another Democrat.

The final vote count was 420 for passage versus only nine votes (including one Republican) against, for a bill that needed a two-thirds majority in order to pass.

U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CN) introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish the Iron Dome, just a day after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) was one of the Democrats who led the effort to take the funding out of the broader package and spoke against the stand-alone bill introduced by DeLauro on the House floor on Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had joined “squad” colleague Tlaib in objecting to the inclusion of the funding in the spending package. But on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez changed her initial “no” vote to “present” and appeared to be visibly upset and was being consoled after the vote. Another member of the House Democrats’ progressive caucus, Jamal Bowman (D-NY), voted yes for the $1 billion towards Israel’s occupying military.

The eight House Democrats who voted against the bill were Tlaib, Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Cori Bush (MO), Marie Newman (IL), Chewy Garcia (IL), Raul Grijalva (AZ) and Andre Carson (IN). Joining them was one Republican, Thomas Massie (KY).

Reuters reported that some House Democrats had objected to the provision in the larger spending bill and threatened to vote against the broad spending bill. This threatened its passage because Republicans were lined up against the plan to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

The removal caused Republicans to label Democrats as anti-Israel, despite a long tradition in the U.S. Congress of strong support from both parties for Israel, to which Washington sends billions of dollars in aid every year.

The U.S. has already provided more than $1.6 billion for Israel to develop and build the Iron Dome system, according to a Congressional Research Service report last year.

Some Democrats had voiced concerns earlier in the year about U.S.-Israel policy, citing among other things the many Palestinian casualties in Israel’s deadly aerial assault on Gaza in May. Israel said most of the 4,350 rockets fired from Gaza during those attacks were blown out of the sky by Iron Dome interceptors. Shortly after a ceasefire, President Biden said the U.S. would provide full support to Israel to replenish depleted batteries of the Iron Dome.

The bill DeLauro introduced on Wednesday provides $1 billion to replace missile interceptors used during that assault on Gaza. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had said on Tuesday evening he would bring the Iron Dome bill to the House floor later this week.

“The United States’ commitment to the security of our friend and ally Israel is ironclad,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Replenishing interceptors used to protect Israel from attacks is our legal and moral responsibility.”

She added that while the funding would ordinarily be included in a year-end spending package, she was advancing this legislation now to demonstrate Congress’ bipartisan commitment to “Israel’s security as part of a Middle East with lasting peace.”

In 2016, the Obama administration signed a 10-year “memorandum of understanding” with Israel, committing to provide at least $3.8 billion in security assistance each year to that nation, a country criticized last year by Human Rights Watch for having committed crimes of apartheid and persecution in Palestinian Territories.

Tlaib spoke out against the stand-alone package on the House floor and over social media in the lead up to the vote.

“I will not support a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza,” Tlaib said over Twitter on Thursday.

A Twitter user, Donald Shaw, pointed out that during the debate over the bill, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) called for Tlaib to be condemned for calling Israel an apartheid state. Fleischmann's second largest career PAC donor is Iron Dome contractor Raytheon.