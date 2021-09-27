Biden to get COVID-19 booster on Monday as additional doses roll out

Photo: New York Times

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden will receive a COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, the White House said days after his administration green-lighted a third shot of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in certain populations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

Biden, 78, has said he and his wife Jill Biden would get their booster dose as soon as eligible.

“I’ll be getting my COVID-19 booster shot — and I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get theirs as well,” he said in a post on Twitter.