Library Commissioner Mansour Sharha seeks a seat on the Charter Revision Commission

DEARBORN — Mansour Sharha, who is currently serving as a Library Commissioner, is campaigning to earn one of nine seats on the Charter Revision Commission.

Sharha, a husband and father of four, has lived in Dearborn for more than 17 years with his family and is an activist, leader and mentor to young professional groups, including the American Association of Yemeni Students and Professionals (AAYSP), mentoring students at Edsel and Fordson High Schools and early college students.

In addition to being on the Library Commission, Sharha is a private school board member and an executive to a local non-profit organization.

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in telecommunication and network engineering, he became an IT strategist, adjunct faculty at Eastern Michigan University and a senior IT consultant for Chrysler, Ford and NTT Data Services.

Sharha is Project Management Professional (PMP) certified, is an active participant on the Dearborn Public School Collaboration Committee to address key community and students’ concerns, served on Capella University President Advisory Council and is a technical contributor to the Dearborn Public Schools IT Committee.

He said he decided to run as this will be a very important election year.

“I decided to run to be part of this historical change and to build a legacy for years to come,” he said. “As a community servant and advocate, I have experienced and lived the issues that our residents are facing. I ran for the city Charter Commission to ensure our city has a charter that can be modeled for our neighboring cities. A charter that is innovative, balanced, addresses the safety and health of our residents and represents our principles and values. As a father of four children, I want our city to reflect our diversity and to apply fairness in all services across the city. I have served on local boards, community and educational strategic committees, and have the necessary experience to work effectively with others, to collaborate and implement resolutions.”

The issues important to Sharha include the balance of power among city officials and setting authority with expectations within local city government; modernization and incorporating technology and innovation into the fabric of the city government; creating a charter with longevity, preventions and allowances for responsiveness; creating a charter that is more inclusive to the diversity in the city, safety, health and well-being of residents and to set a standard of fairness to which city officials will adhere.

“My goal is to achieve a charter that is innovative, balanced and represents the values and principles of our residents,” he said. “I plan to work with my fellow commissioners to address key issues our residents are experiencing and voted in the majority for the charter revision in the Aug. 3 primary election. More importantly, our residents deserve a charter that is consistent, flexible, straightforward, diverse and focused on our principles and values.”