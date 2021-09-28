ACCESS to host Arab Health Summit

DEARBORN – ACCESS will be hosting the ninth annual Arab Health Summit, “Advancing Health Equity for Women” virtually from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

The conference is centered around discussions on health rights, public health research, community engagement, and more with speakers and attendees representing the United States and several Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) countries.

The speaker lineup includes experts who work as medical providers, public health professionals, academics and scholars, epidemiologists, policy makers, and mental health professionals.

Speakers and panelists for this year’s summit will focus on maternal and child health, healthy aging, chronic disease, substance use prevention, intimate partner violence, and more topics.

The Arab Health Summit will also be offering daily workshops and trainings focused on feminist approaches to public health reasearch, early childhood health, and other health areas.

“This conference is a unique opportunity to address global health disparities and will serve as a major platform for its attendees to share best practices as well as strategic solutions to improve health on a global scale,” Mona Makki, director of ACCESS’ Community Health and Research Center and Arab Health Summit Conference Chair, said.

The three day agenda, full lineup of speakers, and more is available on the Arab Health Summit website at https://whova.com/web/acces_202109/.

Early-bird registration is open until Friday, Oct. 1 with special pricing for students and the option to add Continuing Medical Educations and Continuing Education Unit credits.