Dearborn Historical Museum hosting Annual Beer Festival

DEARBORN – Craft beer enthusiasts, Halloween lovers, and supporters of Dearborn history are invited to the 8th Annual Beer Festival.

The Halloween-themed event hosted by the Dearborn Historical Museum will be hosted in the parking lot of the historic Commandant’s Quarters at 21950 Michigan Ave. on Friday Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The event will feature beer, wine, live music, and more in support of ongoing renovations to the Dearborn Historical Museum’s three historic structures.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and include six beer samples. Additional samples will be available for $2 each.

Tickets can be purchased at the Dearborn Historical Museum office at 915 S. Brady or on their website at www.thedhm.com.

Dearborn’s Downey Brewing Company, Dearborn Brewing, and the local Dearborn branch of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales are expected to be serving beer and wine at the event and Noah’s Smokehouse will have foods available for sale as well.

Entertainment will be provided by Atomic Radio playing hits from the 80s and 90s.

A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be part of the fundraiser and fortune tellers will be on hand for tarot card readings.

Wearing a costume is optional, but encouraged.

The event is sponsored by the West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority (WDDDA).

“The West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority values working collaboratively with our local community partners to create a vibrant downtown Dearborn experience for all,” Cristina Sheppard-Decius, manager of the West DDA, said. “The annual beer tasting event is one of those community gathering assets that adds vitality to the downtown experience and it was sorely missed last year due to the pandemic. We are excited to be a partner in having it return this year right in the heart of west downtown.”

Proceeds from the event will support the registered nonprofit Museum Guild of Dearborn, which financially supports the Dearborn Historical Museum and its public programs, events, and renovation projects.