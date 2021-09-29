Andiamo equipment to be auctioned off

Andiamo Deabrorn

DEARBORN — After closing their doors in February due to the COVID-19, the new owners of Andiamo are holding an auction.

The restaurant had been a staple of the community for more than 17 years before closing, citing a nearly $3 million loss during the frequent statewide shut downs.

The property was purchased for $2.6 million and the sale included all of the kitchen equipment and everything else that was inside of the restaurant, all of which is now up for sale via auction.

The auction consists of nearly 600 lots of equipment, including ovens, dining tables and chairs, dishes, security equipment, televisions, the copper fireplace and more.

All of the bidding is being done 100 percent online at https://madalyn.hibid.com/ and starts to close on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Bidders in the auction will be kept up to date throughout the auction process and when they first register they are sent a welcome email with all of the important dates they need to know.

They are also updated when they are outbid on an item, reminded about the closure date and when the auction closes.

It is not yet clear what the new plans for the property are or when the new owners plan to begin renovation.