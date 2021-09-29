Detroit Councilman pleads guilty in bribery charge

Andre Spivey

DETROIT — Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has pleaded guilty to accepting more than $35,000 to influence towing contracts.

The plea comes two months after Spivey, 47, was indicted on the charge.

Spivey entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit bribery on Tuesday and will leave his seat on the City Council. He could get up to five years in prison.

Federal investigators say this was part of Operation Northern Hook, a wide-ranging corruption investigation into city officials and police departments.

According to the federal indictment obtained by Fox 2, Spivey and another public official accepted the bribe payments between 2016 and 2020. The other official was not identified.

Spivey admitted to meeting with an undercover agent and confidential source at the Side Street Diner in Grosse Pointe and accepting $1,000 in cash from each of them.

The payments were made to Spivey in exchange for his assistance with a proposed towing ordinance that was pending before the Council.

The indictment also stated that on Oct. 26, 2018, Spivey took the bribes with the intent of being influenced and rewarded in connection to upcoming votes on the Detroit City Council and subcommittees concerning an industry under review.

In total, the confidential source and undercover agent paid out nearly $36,000 for a towing contract that Spivey never even voted on.

The feds have executed towing-related search warrants at the offices of Scott Benson and Janee Ayers as well, but neither of them have been charged.

Spivey is expected to be sentenced to three to four years in prison and fined up to $250,000 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19.