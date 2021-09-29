Tafelski, Parrelly, Dabaja all endorse Abdullah Hammoud for mayor

Abdullah Hammoud at his victory celebration

DEARBORN — As the election nears, State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn) has secured several more endorsements for his campaign to become the city’s next mayor.

Hammoud’s former competitors in the primary election, Tom Tafelski, Jim Parrelly and Council President Susan Dabaja, all have announced their support for him.

“Tom and I met several times to talk about our hometown and the city we all love and call home,” Hammoud said in a Facebook post. “We both want the same for our city — the opportunity to move it forward and ensure that all of Dearborn’s working families are prioritized.”



Tafelski said that while he and Hammoud may not always see eye to eye, Dearborn comes first.

“I believe and trust that Hammoud will be the catalyst for change that Dearborn desperately needs,” he said. “While Hammoud and I don’t always agree, we both believe that Dearborn needs to change for a brighter future. I hope you will join me in supporting Abdullah Hammoud to be Dearborn’s next mayor.”

Parrelly said that Hammoud is the only one with a solid plan.

“I have always said that economic revitalization is essential to the future of our city,” he said. “Abdullah is the only candidate with a plan to rebuild and reinvent Dearborn’s modern economy. He has my full support.”

Hammoud said that he and Dabaja have had many conversations and that her commitment is clear.

“Council President Dabaja and I have had many conversations about the future of our city,” he said. “One thing is very clear: Her commitment to the people of Dearborn has been and always will be strong. I’m thankful for her service to Dearborn and for leading the City Council over the last eight years — especially during some of our Dearborn community’s most turbulent times.”

Dabaja said that Hammoud is a visionary.

“I know Dearborn and what we need is a strong leader who will move us into the future, while honoring our traditions,” she said. “I believe that Abdullah Hammoud is a visionary who can best serve all parts of Dearborn. His service at the state level has proven his commitment to those who are traditionally underserved and I am confident he will bring the same vigor and tenacity to the role of mayor.”