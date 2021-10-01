CommuniTEA in Arabic, an inspiring, community-focused podcast, features stories of successful Arabs in North America.

CommuniTEA in Arabic sponsored by Lipton Yellow Label is a podcast series highlighting the stories of successful Immigrants and first-generation Arabs within the Arabic communities in the U.S. and Canada.

The show’s vision is to uplift and connect its audience and provide a platform to showcase that the positive efforts of others can invoke a positive impact on the community. The second season proved to be a great success during Ramadan and has garnered over 850k views.

With expert guests ranging from academics to entrepreneurs covering topics from nonverbal communication to successful startups and appearing on Shark Tank, their stories of perseverance and success have been brought into focus to empower and inspire. The season culminated with a $10,000 grant provided by Lipton Yellow Label awarded to the season’s most voted guest’s non-profit of choice. This grant provides for continued community efforts as designated by the winner.

Bassem Youssef won the most votes for season 2 and pledged his grant to the A.M.Y. Memorial Scholarship Fund. This organization helps Palestinian refugees get the proper education with scholarship opportunities in the United States.” It is a great cause! I want to thank CommuniTEA in Arabic, Lipton Yellow Label, and all the beautiful listeners of the podcast.” Bassem said.

About CommuniTEA in Arabic: The CommuniTEA in Arabic podcast is produced and hosted by Malek Abdulsamad and Anwar Jebran, the founders of Arabic Media Company L.L.C. “Our mission is to highlight Arab immigrants and Arab Americans’ success stories to inspire the next generation of immigrants in the United States and Canada”. said Malek and Anwar. “We are so fortunate to have brands like Lipton Yellow Label, a Unilever brand, who continue to support the efforts to highlight these amazing stories.”

About Lipton Tea: With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world’s great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. Fun fact, Lipton is the 2nd most consumed beverage brand globally! With more flavors, more varieties, and more ways than ever to enjoy tea, Lipton is driven by the passion for bringing the natural goodness of great-tasting tea to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.