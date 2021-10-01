FEMA deadline extended to Nov. 12; five things to keep in mind about flood assistance

FEMA/File photo

DEARBORN — The deadline for survivors of the June 25-26 severe storms and flooding to register with FEMA to get flood relief has been extended to Friday, Nov. 12. The extension applies to survivors living in Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Oakland counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is urging residents of those counties to keep certain facts in mind about applying for assistance, which can help residents partially recover from damages to their homes and belongings caused by the devastating storms and subsequent flooding. The agency says it is important to understand the resources available and how to access them to get the help residents need.

Apply with FEMA

FEMA can’t duplicate assistance from other sources, but federal aid may be available for uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses or unmet needs.

If a resident has reported damage to local officials, like the city of Dearborn or a community-based organization, they are not automatically registered with FEMA. To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

Read FEMA’s letter carefully

Applicants will receive a letter explaining FEMA’s decision and actions that might be needed to process their applications. These actions could include additional information or documents, such as proof of residence, an insurance settlement, proof of ownership of the damaged property or proof that the damaged property was the primary residence at the time of the disaster. Options to submit these documents are also included in the FEMA letter.

Call FEMA with questions

Those unsure of their assistance options or have questions about their application should contact FEMA staff. FEMA staff are available to assist via the FEMA Helpline or at one of the open disaster recovery centers in southeast Michigan. Find the nearest FEMA center by visiting www.fema.gov/DRC.

Disagree with FEMA?

There are options for those who disagree with their FEMA assistance decision. An appeal can be submitted and to have the case reconsidered. The FEMA letter includes an explanation for documents needed for the process and the steps to submit the appeal, or help can be received from the helpline or by visiting a FEMA center.

Don’t miss out on other assistance

After applying for disaster assistance, a resident may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). There is no cost to apply for a SBA loan, and there’s no obligation to accept a loan, but residents may miss out on the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds if they don’t apply. Additionally, if someone doesn’t qualify for an SBA disaster loan, they may be referred back to FEMA for other types of grant assistance.

For more information on the SBA loan process, please visit sba.gov/disaster, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. SBA representatives are also available at FEMA recovery centers.

For more information about Michigan’s disaster recovery, visit FEMA’s website www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.