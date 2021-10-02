D.C. trade expo highlights halal products’ association with healthy living

Photo courtesy: Halal Expo and Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The fourth annual Halal Expo and Summit is due to kick off in late October in the Washington, D.C. area.

The trade expo features exhibitors from companies all over the world, cooking demonstrations and a fashion show. The dynamic exhibition space has been redesigned to facilitate networking and commerce opportunities with the top halal businesses in the U.S.

This year, the event’s organizers are calling attention to the benefits in the use of halal products outside of the scope of the Muslim community.

So much so that the term “halal” has now been redefined to “healthy” by many Americans. Although it’s not publicly known, many U.S. businesses already operate or are halal certified.

Although the term is commonly associated with food, many other widely used items can be manufactured in accordance with halal protocols. The organizers say that it is worth noting that halal food also tends to be healthier since it eliminates cross contamination and other factors.

Cosmetics can be halal as well. While cosmetics are usually applied topically, many halal skincare product manufacturers acknowledge that the skin is the body’s largest and most absorptive organ and that it’s important to make sure ingredients that users consume indirectly are still healthy.

Halal is already a multibillion-dollar industry in the U.S. and it encompasses more than just food. It’s about a healthy way of life. — Elisabeth Myers, U.S. Halal Consultants

Halal product users maintain a certain standard and practice of researching product ingredients to make sure they match they lifestyle, giving them a unique awareness when purchasing products in any market in the world.

“We are raising awareness about halal in the U.S. market,” said Elisabeth Myers, summit director and executive vice president of U.S. Halal Consultants. “Halal is already a multibillion-dollar industry in the U.S. and it encompasses more than just food. It’s about a healthy way of life. The U.S. market is growing rapidly because halal products and services appeal not only to Muslims, but also to clients and customers who are conscious about what they consume, how businesses treat their employees and how we treat the planet.”

The halal summit traditionally features experts, academics and business leaders in panel discussions addressing critical issues for the halal industry. This year’s panels cover legal and ethical issues, as well as halal certification and standards, and focus on some key sectors of the halal industry such as finance, investment and tourism.

“After three years of presenting the annual Halal Expo and Summit, we understand the growing demand for halal products and services in the U.S. market,” said Marwan Ahmad, the expo organizer and CEO of U.S. Halal Consultants. “In addition to providing practical business solutions, we’ve designed the expo and summit to offer halal producers and suppliers the opportunity to operate in one of the most important markets in the world.”

The expo will have will be held in a “hybrid” format, virtually and in-person. The event will use the unique electronic platform created for last year’s virtual expo and summit to bring in speakers and participants from across the globe. As in prior years, the expo will recognize the best halal companies with special awards.

The event is being organized by industry leader Arabesque Media and will take place Oct. 20-21 at the Washington Dulles Marriott hotel, close to the Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C.

More information can found at halalexpousa.com