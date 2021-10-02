Local freelancer running for the Charter Revision Commission

Michael Kuentz

DEARBORN — Michael Kuentz, a freelance photographer for the city of Dearborn, is campaigning to be one of nine mebers elected to the Charter Revision Commission.

Kuentz, a resident for more than 20 years, is a photographer and video producer, freelancing for the city and the Press & Guide and producing videos for the “Positively Dearborn” Facebook page.

He also owns his own business called Visual Ronin Media Productions, is a chamber member, a board member of the Dearborn Education Foundation and a scout leader and merit badge counselor for the Michigan Crossroads Council (Scouts BSA).

“Throughout my career as a photographer and media producer, I routinely engage and interact with various leaders and individuals within Dearborn,” he said. “My background as a business owner, an actively engaged and involved citizen in both the community as well as area schools and member of several area business groups allows me to provide valuable and insightful input as a member of the charter commission. On the charter commission, I feel that I can work with my fellow business owners and community leaders to do the most good for the city and the citizens.”

Kuentz said he believes the most important issues that need to be addressed should be a consensus of input from residents and that he wants to set up a process that is accessible, inclusive, convenient and educational to enhance resident participation.

My background as a business owner, an actively engaged and involved citizen in both the community as well as area schools and member of several area business groups allows me to provide valuable and insightful input as a member of the charter commission. — Michael Kuentz

Being a business owner himself, Kuentz also said that important issues are centered around adequate business development and employment for citizens as well as concerns about the complete, transparent functionality of the municipal government, including specific roles and responsibilities for each administrative position.

“The Dearborn charter needs to be amended to provide adequate and detailed information for representing all districts within our city; provide structure to how the city shall continue to operate and preserve, both now into the ever changing and evolving future; provide the minimum staffing levels required for keeping our city budget balanced and provide a strong and fair balance of power to give the City Council the power to monitor city administration,” he said. “Modifying the city charter is very important because it provides a descriptive outline of how regions of our city are represented. Contrary to previous misconceptions, there is no ‘risk’ involved in reviewing and revising the charter. All the recommendations of the charter commission require approval by the City Council and/or the citizens of Dearborn.”

Kuentz also said there’s nothing tedious about updating the charter.

“The charter commission takes on the tasks of reviewing the charter, getting feedback and input from businesses, citizens and city government to determine the best options for everyone,” he said. “My job as a member of the charter commission would be to consider all sides of any suggested changes and sift through the discussion to reach a conclusion.”