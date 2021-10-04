Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud to make history as first Arab American woman before Supreme Court

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud. Photo: Michigan Attorney General's Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud will make history on Tuesday as the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. She will argue on behalf of the Michigan in the case Brown v. Davenport.

The case is one of the first the Supreme Court will hear in its October term, now that judges are returning to in-person arguments following COVID-19 lockdowns. A live audio feed will be available on SCOTUS’ website tomorrow morning when the argument begins at 10 a.m. An audio recording will also be available following the argument. The courtroom still remain closed to the general public due to coronavirus restrictions.

“On a personal level, this is the highlight of my career, and I am deeply honored that the State and the Attorney General have entrusted me with this argument before the highest Court in the land,” Hammoud said. “But more importantly, I am passionate about the position the State is asserting—a position that ensures that federal judges, when reviewing a habeas corpus petition, give appropriate respect and deference to our state-court decisions. And here, that means respect and deference, in accordance with congressional intent and Supreme Court precedent, to the eleven Michigan judges who adjudicated Davenport’s case.”

The case in which Hammoud will be arguing concerns the 2007 conviction of Ervine Davenport in Kalamazoo circuit court. Davenport had strangled Annette White to death, threw her body in a field, then went to her apartment and stole her property, and later bragged that he “offed” her.

Davenport was shackled at trial and but the court failed to place on the record the reasons why he was shackled. State attorneys concede that was a constitutional error, but it was a harmless error given the evidence of Davenport’s guilt was overwhelming. The case was closed on the merits in the state court, which also found the shackling error to be harmless beyond a reasonable doubt. Davenport then filed a petition for “habeas corpus” in the federal district court; that court upheld the state court findings of harmless error in Davenport’s case.

But in September 2020, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, reversing the federal district court’s denial of habeas corpus relief. Hammoud will explain to the Supreme Court that a federal judge may not simply substitute his or her own judgment for the judgment of a state court when it is not contrary to or an unreasonable application of federal law. Hammoud’s position, on behalf of the state, will be that once a state court has adjudicated a criminal case on the merits, a federal judge on habeas review must give proper deference to that determination prior to granting relief as required by Congress.

In addition to Tuesday’s history-making appearance in front of the highest court in the country, Hammoud became the nation’s first Arab American Muslim Solicitor General when Attorney General Dana Nessel appointed her at the beginning of 2019 to serve as Michigan’s 12th Solicitor General.

“I’m incredibly proud to have Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud appear before the Supreme Court on behalf of my office,” Nessel said. “Not just because she’s the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court but also because she’s such an effective advocate for the People of Michigan. I look forward to hearing her argument on Tuesday in this watershed case.”

Hammoud assumed her role as Michigan’s top appellate attorney after years of public service on behalf of the people of Wayne County. As Lead Attorney under Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Hammoud established the Business Protection Unit and prosecuted criminal enterprise, homicide, financial crime, and identity theft cases. Worthy and Hammoud also teamed up on a fresh investigation of the Flint water crisis, bringing several indictments earlier this year.

Hammoud also served as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education and the Henry Ford College Board, championing public education in her hometown. A first-generation American and Dearborn native, Hammoud advocated on behalf of Wayne County’s various ethnic and immigrant communities and advised state, county, and city leaders on their affairs.

Governor Whitmer appointed Hammoud as a commissioner on the Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs within the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, among other executive and legislative advisory bodies. Hammoud currently serves as Vice President of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC), where she promotes civic engagement and impact within Michigan’s Arab American communities.

Hammoud earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Communication from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and later graduated from the Wayne State University Law School. She clerked for the Judge George Steeh in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.