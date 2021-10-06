Men’s health screenings worth more than $2,000 provided for free at Ford Field on Saturday

Photo courtesy: MIU

DETROIT — A men’s health event in Detroit is providing free essential men’s health screenings and tests, valued at more than $2,000, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The MIU Men’s Health Foundation is hosting the 11th annual Men’s Health Event, presented by Endo Pharmaceuticals, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ford Field in Detroit.

Metro Detroit-area men 18-years-old and older with or without insurance are encouraged to take advantage of this free event focused on preventative healthcare.

Services will include vital screenings, a comprehensive bloodwork panel, flu vaccinations, COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision and glaucoma screenings, vein dopplers, diabetic foot checks, Hepatitis A vaccines and mental health evaluations.

An assessment of one’s current health and screenings for some of the most treatable diseases will be provided. Since many illnesses are preventable, the event also offers a better understanding of how to live a healthy lifestyle, information about men’s health topics and increased awareness about advances in health care.

Dr. Michael Lutz, president and founder of the MIU Men’s Health Foundation and a urologist with the Michigan Institute of Urology, said that far too many men delayed or skipped routine health check-ups during the pandemic, which can be critical to saving lives.

“This is a great opportunity regain or take control of your health and kick off a healthier lifestyle for those who may have been ignoring it,” Lutz said. “We have the most in-depth blood screening panel available at a free health event.”

The free health screenings and tests will be provided in partnership with the Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. In addition to standard vital measurements, blood screenings will test for:

Full lipid profile

Liver function

Liver function Diabetes

Diabetes

Kidney function Basic Metabolic Panel

Basic Metabolic Panel

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) Uric acid

Testosterone

In addition to prostate cancer screenings, colorectal cancer FIT Kits will also be available. EKGs will also be on hand to monitor heart status.

“It’s been estimated that 80,000 cancer diagnoses have been missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lutz said. “Early detection is the single most important aspect of treatment and recovery.”

More than 20,000 Metro Detroiters have attended and nearly 75,000 health screenings have been conducted since the Men’s Health Event first began in 2011.

The event was previously held at Ford Field for the eight years before the event shifted to a drive-through format at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at Troy Marriott during its inaugural year.

Advanced registration is available by texting MHE2021 to (313) 217-3328 or online at TheMensHealthEvent.com. Email questions to info@miumenshealthfoundation.org. Detailed descriptions of all blood tests and screenings are available at: www.miumenshealthfoundation.org/screening-details.

Men who choose to participate in the blood screening tests will receive a copy and explanation of their results by mail.

In addition, local agencies will provide help and support with rental assistance programs, bridge cards and medical insurance. A job fair and health talks from local medical experts will also be included.