Michigan marks 10 million vaccine doses administered

Photo: Reuters

Michigan marked more than 10 million “primary series” doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals. To date, 68.3 percent of Michiganders age 16-years-old or older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines, bringing the state close to its goal of 70 percent vaccination rate.

The 70 percent mark is a hopeful ambition to achieve greater population immunity over the ever-mutating virus in the state. Cases among the unvaccinated population in Michigan, as well as other states, continue to be of concern to officials. From January to July, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98 percent of COVID cases, 95 percent of hospitalizations and 96 percent of deaths.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who are eligible for a third dose due to being immunocompromised or a booster dose according to CDC guidance are urged to make an appointment with their health care provider or visit their local pharmacy to maintain and increase that level of protection.”

Total vaccines doses, including primary series and additional or booster doses: 5,967,776 doses of Pfizer; 3,900,419 doses of Moderna and 352,317 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Only Michiganders ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series:

People 65 years and older, residents ages 18 and older in long-term care settings and people ages 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

The CDC recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer’s primary series based on their individual benefits and risks:

People aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

People aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

State health officials also recommend that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.

“As of today, Michigan has surpassed 10 million doses of hope in the form of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Governor Whitmer said. “Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe. Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.”