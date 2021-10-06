Owners of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn looking to retire, business for sale

Miller's Bar

DEARBORN — A local favorite for more than 80 years, Miller’s Bar in Dearborn is up for sale as the owners look to retire.

Miller’s Bar is known for being very old-school by having a cash only, no menu, pay by the honor system facility located at 23700 Michigan Ave.

The bar is listed for sale on Loopnet.com for $4 million and has had more than 40 inquiries in just 24 hours.

“This bar is an icon and an institution itself,” listing agent Ali Charara said. “The hope is that whomever buys this property is committed to keeping the legacy alive and keep the bar going for another 80 years.”

Charara said that the bar is so well known worldwide, he even received a call from someone in Germany requesting information on the facility because they are such a huge fan of the bar.

The current owners, brothers Dennis and Mark Miller, are looking for someone to purchase the facility that they can pass the torch to, as their parents had opened the bar in 1941.

“The bar will not be closing,” Charara said. “They are looking to sell and have a seamless transition as if nothing has changed at all.”

The bar is 2,500 square-foot and includes a 50-person banquet area. The liquor license included in the sale. There is also rental income from the upstairs apartment and adjacent salon.