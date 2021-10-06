Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun endorses Abdullah Hammoud for mayor

DEARBORN — State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud has announced an endorsement from Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun for his mayoral campaign.

“We are excited to share that we have earned the endorsement of Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun,” Hammoud’s campaign Facebook page read. “Commissioner Baydoun and I have worked together for years on transformational change. From the Miller-Rotunda Bridge to the round-the-clock accessibility, Sam has been and will continue to be a great partner as we work to improve the quality of life for all of Dearborn’s residents. I’m thankful for his support and endorsement.”

Baydoun, who represents District 13, said that Hammoud is a “champion” for Dearborn.

“Rep. Hammoud has been a great partner and champion for Dearborn in Lansing,” he said. “Throughout his years of service, he has consistently delivered results and worked to improve the lives of all our residents. Dearborn needs a leader with a vision and a plan, and someone who’s willing to work hard to move our city forward. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Abdullah Hammoud to be Dearborn’s next mayor.”