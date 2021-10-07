Bill Bazzi to host second annual U.S. Marine Corps Challenge

Bill Bazzi with Mo Sabbagh of Elite Sports Training from the 2020 U.S. Marine Corps Challenge - Photo: Bill Bazzi

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The city of Dearborn Heights is gearing up for the second annual U.S. Marine Corps Challenge hosted by Mayor Bill Bazzi.

The challenge has teams from local high schools joining Marines and the Dearborn Heights Fire Department to compete in a unique team fitness event.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, teams will converge on Dearborn Heights’ Crestwood High School to compete in the event sponsored by Elite Sports Training.

The competition features teams of 10 participants that will test their overall physical fitness, mental endurance, team building skills, and camaraderie.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Crestwood High School Athletic Field at 1501 North Beech Daly Road.

The competition will include an 880 meter sprint, a 30 pound ammo can lift, a maneuver under fire element, an agility course, high crawl, low crawl, body drag, and fireman carry, along with push-ups and baseball throw (in lieu of grenade throw).

“In 2020, the challenge began as an initiative to help engage area youth in a positive athletic initiative,” Bazzi said. “The competition entails both physical and mental endurance, while participating in teamwork and building camaraderie. Based on the success of last year’s event, both the Marines and students were excited to bring the challenge back again in 2021. We are grateful for the Crestwood District’s enthusiasm and hospitality in hosting the event on their grounds and Elite Sports Training for serving as the sponsor for the second year.”

Team members will receive t-shirts, USMC swag, and refreshments and the top three scoring teams will receive a trophy.

The event is not open to the general public, but coaches, staff, and families of participants may attend and observe from the bleachers.

For more information on the event, residents can send emails to USMarineChallenge@gmail.com.