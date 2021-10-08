Local political organizations announce endorsements

File photo

DEARBORN — With the general elections less than one month away, local political organizations have started announcing their endorsements.

While some organizations haven’t finished announcing their endorsements, others have already announced.

Advocates of the Change for Tomorrow Political Action Committee (ACTPAC) have a formal process where candidates who submit a request would be vetted through an ethical process governed by an endorsement committee. The endorsed candidates would then gain campaign support from the organization.

ACTPAC has endorsed Albert Abbas, Hassan F. Abdallah, Richard AlAziz, Elizabeth Bailey, Hussein Hachem, Sam Hamade, Kimberly Ismail, Jamil Khuja and Mansour Sharha for the Dearborn Charter Revision Commission.

For the seven City Council seats, ACTPAC endorsed Kamal Alsawafy, Saeid Alawathi, Khodr Farhat, Mustapha Hammoud, Samraa Luqman, Khalil Othman and incumbent Mike Sareini.



ACTPAC also endorsed State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud for mayor of Dearborn.

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) — the oldest Arab American political organization, established in 1998 and formed by a group of Arab American professionals who set out to organize and encourage the political activities of the Arab American community — issued its endorsements in full for the upcoming general election.

For Dearborn Heights, AAPAC endorsed Mayor Bill Bazzi for a full term, Robert Constan, Hassan Ahmad and Mo Baydoun for City Council and Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton for another term.

AAPAC also endorsed Alan Lambert for Romulus mayor.

With Dearborn having a large ballot and many candidates, AAPAC members interviewed candidates for mayor, City Council and the Charter Commission. After the interviews, AAPAC held a general membership meeting on October 5 and its members unanimously voted to endorse State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud for mayor and Mike Sareini (incumbent), Mustapha Hammoud, Khodr Farhat, Samra’a Luqman, Lola Elzein, Kamal Alsawafy and Saeid Alawathi for the seven City Council seats.

For the nine-member Charter Revision Commission, AAPAC endorsed Hassan F. Abdallah, Mansour Sharha, Hussein Hachem, Richard AlAziz, Kimberly Ismail, Jamil Khuja, Sharon Dulmage, Sam Hamade and Albert Abbas.

The American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC) made its endorsements after an interview process and deliberations regarding each candidate.

For the races in Dearborn, AMPAC endorsed State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud for mayor, Kamal Alsawafy, Khodr Farhat, Mustapha Hammoud, Khalil Othman, Saeid Alawathi, Samraa Luqman and incumbent Mike Sareini for the seven City Council seats and Mansour Sharha, Hassan F. Abdallah, Jamil Khuja, Albert Abbas, Hussein Hachem, Kimberly Ismail, Sam Hamade, Elizabeth Bailey and Richard AlAziz for the nine seats on the Charter Revision Commission.

For Hamtramck, AMPAC is endorsing Amer Ghalib for mayor and Amanda Jaczkowski and Khalil Refai for City Council.

AMPAC also endorsed Tasha Green for mayor of Westland, Robert Constan and Hassan Ahmad for Dearborn Heights City Council and Lisa Hicks-Clayton for Dearborn Heights treasurer.

EMGAGE PAC, a political arm of EMGAGE, an organization that implements an ecosystem of programs to develop the capacity of the Muslim voter, seeks to educate, engage and empower Muslim American communities through educational events, voter initiatives and leadership development for the purpose of creating a community of equitable, knowledgeable and motivated citizens.

“We understand the importance of bridging the gap between elected officials and their constituents,” EMGAGE’s website reads. “We strive to build the political awareness and capacity of Muslim Americans to engage on key policy issues that affect all of us as Americans, but especially Muslims.”

EMGAGE PAC endorsed Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn mayor, Kamal Alsawafy, Khodr Farhat, Saeid Alawathi, Mustapha Hammoud, Samraa Luqman and incumbents Mike Sareini and Erin Byrnes for City Council and Hassan F. Abdallah, Kimberly Ismail, Hussein Hachem, Mansour Sharha and Elizabeth Bailey for Dearborn’s Charter Revision Commission. EMGAGE representatives have told The Arab American News that their endorsements for the Dearborn Charter Revision Commission is still ongoing.

As of Thursday, the Yemeni American Political Action Committee (YAPAC) hasn’t announced any endorsements.