Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council accepting nominations for 2021 Veteran of the Year

Past Veterans of the Year saluting. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council (DAWVC) is accepting nominations for the 2021-22 Dearborn Veteran of the Year award.

Printable nomination forms can be located on the city’s website at cityofdearborn.org by searching “Veteran of the Year.”

Nomination forms can also be picked up at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) at 16902 Michigan Ave.

Completed forms can be emailed to fsaad@ci.dearborn.mi.us or dropped off at the DAC by the deadline date of Oct. 15.

The award is presented each Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to a veteran determined to have made a significant contribution to the Dearborn community and to the interests of veterans.

Nominations must be made by a Dearborn resident or a Dearborn veteran’s organization, the nominee’s community service and work on behalf of veterans’ causes must have been done on a volunteer basis and the nominee must belong to a veteran’s organization that is part of the DAWVC. However, the nominee does not need to be a Dearborn resident.

The DAWVC initiated the award in 1982 and has given it to 38 veterans.

Veterans of the Year are remembered at the DAC on an engraved wall plaque.

The new Veteran of the Year will have some duties, including providing remarks at the Veterans Day service and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at ceremonies on Memorial Day and Flag Day.

The award will be presented during the city’s 2021 Veterans Day ceremony.