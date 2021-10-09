Laura Dudgeon seeking a seat on the Charter Revision Commission

Laura Dudgeon

DEARBORN — As a resident for nearly 35 years, Laura Dudgeon is hoping to earn one of the nine seats on the Charter Revision Commission.

Dudgeon chose Dearborn as the place to raise her young son and because of the schools, the pools, the parks and the location.

She has found that Dearborn’s best asset is the residents.

Dudgeon is an AT&T retiree with an associate’s degree in telecommunications and had been enrolled in the University of Michigan’s engineering program.

I do have some opinions, but as a commissioner for the charter, I plan to listen to everyone, do the research, and work on a consensus. — Laura Dudgeon

She serves as a League of Women Voters Dearborn/Dearborn Heights board member, Dearborn Democratic Club trustee, NAACP active member, AAUW member and Dearborn Historic Museum member.

She had previously been a Citizens for Dearborn Schools committee member (BRICS), Pet-a-Pet board member, Remember Me Quilt Project board member and a campaign manager for a Dearborn City Council member.

“Dearborn’s growth and success depend on the residents and the leaders in this community,” she said. “We must stay on top of changing times and still maintain the foundation of the fundamentals of our prosperity. I want to be part of the Charter Commission because I have always felt that one should be part of the solution, not part of the problem. With that as a guide, I feel I have the ability to work with the commission to produce the best possible practices of the city of Dearborn.”

Dudgeon said that while all issues are important, she wants to represent the concerns of all the residents, including term limits, zone representation, public safety and taxes.

“To say I want to change anything before all the facts are known isn’t right,” she said. “I do have some opinions, but as a commissioner for the charter, I plan to listen to everyone, do the research and work on a consensus.”

Dudgeon also said the main goal is to update the charter to reflect current situations.

“My goal with this charter is to bring it up to current standards,” she said. “For example, climate is real and needs to be addressed now. The focus on what we can do to create a more sustainable Dearborn should be included in our next charter. Trees and green space, air and water quality, and the conditions of the Rouge River need to be protected. With the group of outstanding candidates, I know we can create a constitution that will carry us on the path of success. It can be a pilot for other communities to use as a guideline.”