Dearborn participating in Drug Take Back Day

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department is participating in Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the Department will be taking unwanted prescription drugs at Beaumont — Oakwood Hospital at 18101 Oakwood Blvd. at the Fitzgerald Pavilion Entrance.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the event will be at both the Dearborn Police Department at 16099 Michigan Ave. and Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 13601 W. Warren Ave.

The Dearborn Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to prevent drug abuse and theft by allowing the public to dispose of their unused, expired and potentially dangerous medication.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, sharps or prescription bottles with labels, only pills or patches will be accepted.

Drug abuse rates, poisonings and overdose rates are alarmingly high in the U.S.; and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that year after year the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including medication stolen from home medicine cabinets.

“Everyone in our community can make a difference in combating prescription drug abuse,” Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Each pill disposed of during Drug Take Back Day is a pill taken off the streets. We would like to thank the DEA, Beaumont Hospital and Walgreens for their commitment to this program.”

For more information about disposal of prescription drugs or Drug Take Back Day, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.