Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood coming to Dearborn

Posted: Wednesday 10.13.2021 9:17 am Art & Culture, Local

DEARBORN — Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are coming to the Henry Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The stars of the Emmy-nominated “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will be presenting an evening of improvisational comedy.

Using their quick wit, Mochrie and Sherwood will take contributions from the audience to create scenes.

Throughout the evening, the show becomes more interactive as audience members are encouraged to participate.

Tickets range in price from $30-$53 and are available at www.dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office, which is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As a requirement through Mochrie’s and Sherwood’s management, audience members must wear face masks regardless of vaccination status.

For more information call 313-943-2354.

