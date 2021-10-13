Dearborn’s “Learn to Swim” program returning in November

Ford Woods Pool

DEARBORN — Residents wanting to teach their children how to swim can enroll them in lessons that are returning in November.

The Recreation and Park Department’s “Learn to Swim” program provides instruction for children aged 6 months and older of all skill levels.

The program consists of twice-a-week classes that either meet Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday for three weeks, and once-a-week Saturday classes.

Each group’s session will be in 30 minute increments, with a maximum of six individuals per class. All classes are at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Individuals can register at the service desk. The cost is $65 for passholders, $70 for residents and $80 for non-residents.

For the tots class group, ages 6 months to 3 years, parents must accompany their child into the water.

For more information, visit www.dearbornrecreationandparks.com or call 313-943-2350.