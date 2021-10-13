Henry Ford Centennial Library hosting Great Michigan Read Author Mary Doria Russell

Mary Doria Russell

DEARBORN — As part of the 2021 Great Michigan Read Author Tour, the Henry Ford Centennial Library will host award-winning author Mary Doria Russell.

The event will be held on Zoom or can be viewed in the Henry Ford Centennial Library Auditorium on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

A statewide panel of teachers, librarians, community leaders and book lovers chose Russell’s novel, “The Women of Copper Country” as the book for the 2021-22 Great Michigan Read. The book is a fictional account of 25-year-old Annie Clements as she stood up for miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes in Calumet, Michigan.

The purpose of the program is to create a statewide discussion around the humanities themes of a selected book and through partnerships, the Great Michigan Read facilitates statewide reading and programs to bridge communities around a common conversation.

To register for the event, residents can visit the library website at www.dearbornlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar and Registration Link.