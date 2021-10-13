Speak Hope Walk for Hunger founder Kimberly Ismail seeks seat on the Charter Revision Commission

Kimberly Ismail

DEARBORN — Kimberly Ismail, a lifelong resident and active volunteer for at least 20 years, is campaigning to be elected to the Charter Revision Commission.

Ismail has worked in the Dearborn Public School System for more than 15 years and is the founder of Speak Hope Walk for Hunger, an organizing campaign that supports refugee families and those living in poverty.

Ismail is also the director of the Arrive Alive Campaign, a campaign to combat distracted driving. She served on the City Beautiful Commission and serves as the vice president-external for the Dearborn Symphony Orchestra and on the nominating committee for the League of Women Voters Dearborn/Dearborn Heights.

My record of public service speaks for itself; I will always put Dearborn first. — Kimberly Ismail

“Throughout my 20+ years of service to our community, I believe that I have come to understand many of the issues that Dearborn residents face,” she said. “On the charter commission, many controversial issues will come up and we need level-headed individuals who will make decisions based off of data, facts and those in the best interest of all Dearborn residents.”

With a new administration and at least three new Council members, Ismail said it’s important that accountability and transparency are included in the charter.

“I will fight to have representation, accountability and civic engagement at the helm of the Dearborn Charter Commission,” she said. “When important decisions are being made about the future of Dearborn residents, I believe that they must be engaged and it is up to the commission to ensure they are involved. I will make sure of that on the charter commission.”

While the charter holds several issues that are important to Ismail, she said that equal representation is a priority.

“Equal representation for all Dearborn residents, holding our elected officials accountable and ensuring that Dearborn residents are involved and engaged, and are present when important decisions are being made,” she said. “It’s no secret that Dearborn is in need of change and one thing I will fight for is making sure that the new administration and all elected officials in this city do their job with the best interest of Dearborn residents at heart.”

Ismail also said she looks forward to continuing to put in work for the city.

“I want to ensure that we have safeguards to protect the misuse of authority and promote civic engagement as much as I can,” she said. “It is important to me that we also take residents’ input into account when making decisions on the commission. Community is important to me, so it’s important that we are all involved in the charter commission. Dearborn residents can trust that I will make the tough decisions with their best interests at heart. My record of public service speaks for itself; I will always put Dearborn first. I take pride in our city and the work that I have done; and I look forward to the work that I will continue to do, no matter the outcome this election cycle.”