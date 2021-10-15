Arab Muslim woman sues Walmart for discrimination

Attorney Nabih Ayad sits next to his client, Seenaa Najim, during a press conference at his office in Detroit, Thursday, Oct. 14. Najim alleges repeatedly being called derogatory names while working at the Walmart in Dearborn. Photo: Videograb/WXYZ-TV

DEARBORN — An Arab Muslim woman is suing Walmart for discriminatory treatment at the hands of fellow employees while she was working.

Seenaa Suhail Najim, an Arab American, Iraqi refugee, fled her home country in 2015 due to the violence imposed by ISIS.

When Najim fled Iraq, she was forced to leave her two teenage daughters to travel to the U.S. to seek a better life for herself and her children. She was then granted asylum based on her status as a refugee.

Najim is employed at the Walmart Supercenter in Dearborn as a full-time employee and according to a lawsuit filed in the Wayne County Circuit Court against Walmart and two managers, she was subjected to horrendous discrimination and abuse.

“On multiple occasions, Ms. Najim was verbally attacked and insulted by Walmart managers, who used racial slurs and other discriminatory acts against her on a regular basis,” the press release provided by Najim’s attorney read. “These include calling Ms. Najim a ‘camel-jockey’, telling her that ‘Arabs are shit’, ‘Muslims are shit’, that she was ‘stupid’ and ‘dumb’ for not speaking or understanding the English language and that she should ‘go home.’”

The complaint alleges that Najim had filed complaints that fell on deaf ears.

“These managers frequently yelled at Ms. Najim and berated her in front of other customers and other Walmart managers and employees,” the press release read. “Ms. Najim complained multiple times regarding her severe abuse and discrimination to Walmart managers. However, her complaints fell on deaf ears, as these managers did nothing to address the horrible discrimination that she faced at work.”

The complaint also said the treatment Najim endured has taken a toll on every aspect of her life.

“The astounding intolerance exhibited by these Walmart employees, which has no place in a modern society, has taken a severe toll on Ms. Najim’s life and well-being,” the press release read. “Ms. Najim’s suffering has culminated in physical symptoms, causing her treating physician to recommend she take a leave of absence from working at Walmart.”

Nabih H. Ayad of Ayad Law, PLLC is representing Najim in conjunction with the Arab-American Civil Rights League.