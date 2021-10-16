Former Dearborn School Board member Sharon Dulmage running for Charter Revision Commission

Sharon Dulmage

DEARBORN —Sharon Dulmage, a former School Board member, is hoping to continue to serve the community on the Charter Revision Commission.

Married to a lifelong Dearborn resident, Dulmage and her husband raised their children in the city that she herself has called home since 1963.

Dulmage attended Henry Ford College, Detroit College of Business and Central Michigan University and is a registered nurse while working at PACE, a program that helps provide medical care to low income senior citizens.

In the past, Dulmage served on the Dearborn Board of Education as a trustee for Henry Ford College and the Dearborn Public Schools.

I want to continue to make a difference and serve our community; and what is decided now will impact our city for years to come. — Sharon Dulmage

Dulmage also served with the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Dearborn Goodfellows, Elks Club and other organizations.

“I want to serve on the Charter Commission because I know I would be an asset to the Commission because of my experience with policy development for Henry Ford College and Dearborn Public Schools as well as my previous positions as director of nursing,” she said. “Policy dictates how an organization operates and the city charter dictates how the city will operate. My approach is to thoroughly understand the current charter and how it relates to city operations and the impact on our residents and services.”

Dulmage also said that she is very detail oriented and understands that the charter must be in compliance with state and federal law.

“I want to continue to make a difference and serve our community; and what is decided now will impact our city for years to come,” she said. “The major issue that has become apparent in the past few years is how to manage a situation where an elected person is unable to continue serving in the position and is unable to fully discharge the responsibilities of the position. There are many questions and things to consider such as who determines incompetence? What is the succession process to fill the position and who and what define ‘discharging the responsibilities?’”

Dulmage said that the language in the current charter needs to be more specific in this area, including who will take the leadership role until a position is filled.

“Another area that requires more specific language and perhaps change is regarding the ethics committee, who serves on it and how are those people appointed,” she said. “The entire charter needs review and language clarified, but certainly all of it does not need to be changed.”

Some of Dulmage’s goals if elected include ensuring the charter is compliant and clear.

“My goals are to ensure that the charter is in compliance with state and federal law at all times and to ensure that the charter clarifies language so there is no question as to what each section or chapter means,” she said. “The charter dictates how the city will operate for a specified number of years and must reflect today’s city while meeting the needs of the next several years. I have no other goal politically and just want to work behind the scenes to keep Dearborn the wonderful city that it is, yet making sure that we are prepared for the future. I also know that as one of nine, if I am elected, that the other perspectives and points of view and the experience of others will be a part of how the language of the charter is developed and changes made, if any. I also understand that the charter will be presented to the residents of Dearborn and voted on.”