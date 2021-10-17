Albert Abbas seeking a seat on the Charter Revision Commission

Albert Abbas

DEARBORN — Albert Abbas, a dedicated father of four, is campaigning to become one of nine members of the Charter Revision Commission.

Abbas has lived in Dearborn for his entire life and has had a residence in every corridor of the city. His wife, Joanne, is a nurse practitioner, proudly serving in the Dearborn Public School system.

Through Abbas’ dedication to the community, he has created and funded programs to better assist future leaders, including “Field Goals for Education.”

Abbas has served on two subcommittees for the Dearborn Public Schools and chairs the Education Committee for the DCC.

I am running to voice the concerns of all residents who — especially during our recent flooding — feel neglected and forgotten. — Albert Abbas

Having run for the school board last year, Abbas has also assisted families in utilizing resources to help them, such as property tax appeals, permits and codes, schooling, zoning and even getting them to share ideas with the mayor and City Council.

“My commitment to our city has been instilled in me by watching my father at a young age serve our community while never expecting anything in return,” Abbas said. “I am seeking this position to leverage my well-rounded educational and professional background while having the capacity to create solutions to everyday governance before it can manifest into major problems. I have no interest in using this position as a stepping stone into a more appealing role in City Council or any other city position.”

Abbas said he is running to be a voice for the community.

“I am running to voice the concerns of all residents who — especially during our recent flooding — feel neglected and forgotten,” he said. “To make sure that the future of our children are protected and the voices of our seniors are respected and heard. I am running to ensure social justice and equity, transparency and fair representation. Our community has always risen to the occasion and I ask you to stand with me to ensure a better future for our children.”

With a desire to implement change, Abbas said the revisions should be emblematic of the concerns of Dearborn residents who feel underrepresented and unheard.

“Dearborn’s mode of operation is antiquated and requires updating,” he said. “Overseeing a city that leverages the historical aspects while maintaining a sustainable and modernized settling for attracting new families and retaining our youth is a balance which we must heed. Our priorities should entail addressing the frail infrastructure on the east and south ends of the city, evaluating a sustainable tax structure and establishing an environmentally friendly ecosystem. My vision is expansive as it tackles the intricacies of the problems we face as a community and includes a plan to explore all options guaranteeing a transparent, accountable and sustainable city government.”

As for the Charter Commission candidates, Abbas said that they should continually reflect on how their work will enhance government in our community for years to come.

“My goal is to make sure that our children can enjoy the same opportunities that we once enjoyed and continue to enjoy right here in Dearborn,” he said. “It is imperative that we do better to ensure placing qualified individuals in their respective roles. While each candidate has differing perspectives and unique platforms, the most important aspect of the charter revision process is garnering the support and approval of the voters. We do not need any more career politicians who say all the right things only to advance their political careers while ignoring what is best for our community. For these reasons, I am asking for your vote of confidence in endorsing my platform; and if I earn your vote this November, I will work alongside our residents and fellow commission members to improve our city.”