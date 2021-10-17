Jamil Khuja running for Charter Revision Commission

Jamil Khuja

DEARBORN — Jamil Khuja, who just recently earned endorsements from AAPAC, ACTPAC and AMPAC, is running for the Charter Revision Commission.

“I ran for the charter commission because I care about Dearborn and want improvement in our city government,” Khuja said. “My wife and I graduated from Dearborn Public Schools. She now works as a teacher in the district. We are raising our four children here and want to see the city thrive so they will stay here to raise their own families.”

Khuja has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Michigan-Dearborn and later earned his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He has been an attorney since 2008 and spent five years in government as an assistant prosecuting attorney before starting a law firm in Dearborn eight years ago.

“I handle a variety of cases in Dearborn’s district court as well as other state and federal courts,” he said. “My legal experience would help the commission ensure the new charter is consistent with state and federal law.”

Khuja also said that he is passionate and wants fair representation.

“I am passionate about empowering residents and want the new charter to facilitate fair representation for everyone so that we can all be confident in our city government,” he said. “I would like to see increased transparency in city government. City officials should make it easier for residents to see what the government is doing on their behalf. We must have checks and balances and an informed citizenry would serve as a check on our government. I hope to work with other commissioners to improve our city charter and make revisions that will gain the approval of voters at the ballot box.”