City Clerk’s Office to extend hours for the upcoming election

DEARBORN – In preparation for the Nov. 2 election, the city clerk’s office will be open additional hours for residents to access its services as it pertains to voting.

The clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for election activities only for residents to register to vote in-person, turn in absentee voter (AV) ballot applications, request an AV ballot and turn in AV ballots, as AV ballot applications have to be turned in by Monday Nov. 1.

In addition, the clerk’s office will also be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., for those who need to register to vote or turn in their AV ballots only. Residents who have not yet registered to vote can register on Election Day and cast their vote at the same time at the clerk’s office.

Voters may also drop off their completed AV ballots in the clerk’s ballot drop box until 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Those who want to vote AV and still have an AV ballot application in their possession must turn it in at the clerk’s office in-person by Monday, Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. to receive their AV ballot.

Registered voters may also apply for an AV ballot online by visiting www.michigan.gov/vote before Friday, Oct. 29. It is recommended that residents visit their local clerk office to avoid possible postal delays.

To register to vote in-person, residents must bring valid photo ID and proof of residency to the clerk’s office.

There will be two candidates for mayor for voters to select one of, and there will be 14 candidates for city council which voters will select seven.

Voters will also select nine candidates from 22 running for the Dearborn Charter Commission, and decide on a supplemental, temporary tax to fund city operations including public safety. Approval of the proposal would give the city the authority to levy up to 2.75 mills for three years beginning July 1, 2022. Approval would cost residents approximately $167 per year.

According to language on the ballot, without the supplemental millage, city programs and service levels will be diminished.

Sample ballots are available at the clerk’s office and online in both English and Arabic.

The clerk’s office is located inside of the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) at 16901 Michigan Ave.