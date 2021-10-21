Dearborn man charged with creating and sharing child porn, accused of raping 13-year-old

Ahmad Haidar-Ahmad

DEARBORN — A Dearborn man is facing federal charges after authorities say a 14-year-old victim was sexually extorted.

It’s reported that the man recorded videos of him having sex with the 14-year-old.

Ahmad Haidar-Ahmad, 23, was arrested after federal authorities raided his home as part of an investigation into child pornography and allegations of raping a then-13-year-old. Haidar reportedly sent the video to the victim and at least one other person.

The federal complaint said that Haidar met the then-13-year-old on Snapchat at the end of 2020 and two of them had sex multiple times with him recording their encounters.

The victim came forward on Oct. 7 to a school guidance counselor who contacted law enforcement.

According to reports from the victim, the two had met in Haidar’s BMW after talking on Snapchat and when they met, the victim said they were locked inside and handcuffed before being raped in the car by Haidar.

When the victim walked home, they were locked out and called Haidar for help. The two then spent the next week together in Haidar’s home and allegedly had sex multiple times. Haidar allegedly recorded the encounters on his phone.

The victim told authorities that Haidar went by the name “Panda” on Snapchat, which was confirmed via phone records and an account linked to his phone number. In the Snapchat profile, Haidar is seen sitting on a bed with a red cover and stuffed pandas behind him, which authorities said made it easier to identify him and lead to his arrest.

During the interview with authorities, the victim described seeing the same items from the picture when they were inside Haidar’s home and also identified a photo of the home.

The videos Haidar took of the sexual encounters were reportedly sent via Snapchat.

On Oct. 21, police executed a search warrant at Haidar’s home, where the bed with the red cover and the stuffed pandas were all recovered as evidence.

Authorities also found multiple videos of Haidar having sex with the victim and said that Haidar admitted that he knew the victim was under 18, but believed they were 17.

Based on Haidar admitting to having sex in his car and home, filming video of the acts and saving them, and sending the videos to the victim and at least one other person, authorities charged Haidar with possession, distributing and producing child pornography.